Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSBR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 22.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0352 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 92.50%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

