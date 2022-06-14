Bank of America Downgrades Chemours (NYSE:CC) to Neutral

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $48.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

CC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

CC stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. Chemours has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $581,495.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,246.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,280 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,133. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

