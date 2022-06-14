Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.36% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.
BAC stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $32.06. 722,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,801,420. Bank of America has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
