Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

BAC stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $32.06. 722,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,801,420. Bank of America has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

