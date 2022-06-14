Bank of America Trims Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Target Price to $23.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. Tronox has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.12.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.