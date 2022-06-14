Bank of America Trims Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Target Price to $147.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $167.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Shares of WLK opened at $115.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $489,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,614 shares of company stock worth $14,000,359. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Westlake by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the period.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

