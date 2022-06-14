Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $72.99

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.99 and last traded at $72.99, with a volume of 5286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.79.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

