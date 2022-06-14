Bank of Queensland Limited FRN CNV SUB PERP AUD1 (ASX:BOQPE) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.83

Bank of Queensland Limited FRN CNV SUB PERP AUD1 (ASX:BOQPE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.829 per share on Sunday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a boost from Bank of Queensland Limited FRN CNV SUB PERP AUD1’s previous interim dividend of $0.66.
