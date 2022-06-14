Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.19

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and traded as low as $31.82. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $31.92, with a volume of 35,568 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $247.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 32.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Darryl Demos bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $50,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,097.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,875 shares of company stock worth $64,490. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 1,448.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 27,512 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.