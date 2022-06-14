Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.10

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 40168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Banxa from C$12.04 to C$7.01 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.29 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.57.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges. The company offers a conversion widget/API product to third parties who require fiat on-and off-ramps that allows to embed its product into the crypto ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

