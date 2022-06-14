Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 4,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,252,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.
The stock has a market capitalization of $706.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
