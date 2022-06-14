Barclays Increases Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $41.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTRA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $263,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,689. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

