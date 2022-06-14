Barclays Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $90.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Devon Energy stock opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.59. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,772 shares of company stock worth $4,118,438. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,454,836,000 after buying an additional 541,701 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after buying an additional 523,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after buying an additional 621,809 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

