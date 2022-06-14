Barclays Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $17.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.77.

Shares of AAL opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,015 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,433 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

