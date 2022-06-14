Barclays Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $17.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.77.
Shares of AAL opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,015 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,433 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.