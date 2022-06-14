Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.89 ($2.89).

BARC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.18) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.16) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 210 ($2.55) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.28) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

BARC stock opened at GBX 158.50 ($1.92) on Tuesday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £26.50 billion and a PE ratio of 4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.43.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

