Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Short Interest Down 29.1% in May

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,090,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 25,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 72.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Barclays by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Barclays by 617.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. 598,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $12.20.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 200 ($2.43) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

