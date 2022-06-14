Barclays Raises Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $29.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.83, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after acquiring an additional 328,355 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1,326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,646 shares in the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

