Barclays Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $62.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $54.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.26.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of APA stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. APA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 4.12.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.