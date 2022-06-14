Barclays Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $72.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OVV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

NYSE OVV opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. Research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,607. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

