Barclays Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $339.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PXD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

Shares of PXD opened at $261.37 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,312,673. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

