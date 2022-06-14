Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Gap Down to $9.68

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.68, but opened at $9.29. Barings BDC shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 3,440 shares traded.

BBDC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,358.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 619,503 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,657 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,413,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 103,274 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,179,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 406,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 411,990 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.