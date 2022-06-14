Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Buys £1,085.28 in Stock

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) insider Mike Scott acquired 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 476 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,085.28 ($1,317.25).

LON:BDEV traded up GBX 9.19 ($0.11) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 484.89 ($5.89). 2,280,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,883. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56. Barratt Developments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 457.60 ($5.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 498.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 589.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 862 ($10.46) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.62) to GBX 650 ($7.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($9.83) to GBX 790 ($9.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.37) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 755.33 ($9.17).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

