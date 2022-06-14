Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Given “Buy” Rating at Sidoti

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Sidoti in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $97.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.57% from the stock’s current price.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

NASDAQ BBSI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,178. The stock has a market cap of $508.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.24.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.67. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Kramer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $70,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,048.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after buying an additional 164,878 shares during the period. Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $4,343,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,085,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,744,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

