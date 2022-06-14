Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.01.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

