Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Base Resources from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 50 ($0.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Base Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 35.40 ($0.43).

Shares of Base Resources stock opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.19) on Tuesday. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 13.54 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.50 ($0.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £182.59 million and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.11.

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

