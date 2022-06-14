Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.66

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.66 and last traded at $67.70, with a volume of 147670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

