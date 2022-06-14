Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.94.
BTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Standpoint Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.25 price target (up from C$7.00) on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
In other news, Senior Officer Chad Lundberg bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.17 per share, with a total value of C$47,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,915,207.77.
Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$673.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Baytex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.
See Also
