BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.61

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 29509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBTV. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of BBTV from C$9.00 to C$3.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BBTV from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BBTV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.58. The company has a market cap of C$34.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.65.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

