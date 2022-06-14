Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Gap Down to $61.75

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.75, but opened at $57.47. Beacon Roofing Supply shares last traded at $57.47, with a volume of 20 shares.

BECN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,156,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.