Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.50.

BEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,481,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $370,087.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,374,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,284 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

