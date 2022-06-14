Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.81

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 30818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.35 target price on Bear Creek Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.14. The company has a market cap of C$125.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

