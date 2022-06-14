Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.23. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.39.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
