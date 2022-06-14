Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.23. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 82,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 30,146 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

