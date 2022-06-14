Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 98,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,610,608 shares.The stock last traded at $11.26 and had previously closed at $11.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after buying an additional 423,084 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,742,000 after purchasing an additional 407,849 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,271,000 after acquiring an additional 941,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after buying an additional 125,195 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

