Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BZH shares. B. Riley started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,462,000 after buying an additional 47,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after buying an additional 108,173 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,480,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,540,000 after buying an additional 263,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth $10,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $415.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 12.96. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $23.97.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 7.77%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

