bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BEBE opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. bebe stores has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

