Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $233.76

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $233.76 and last traded at $233.97, with a volume of 25205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.71. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

