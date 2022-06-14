BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.33.

BGNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $484,185.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,160. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BeiGene by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,296,000 after buying an additional 77,060 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BeiGene by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.01 and its 200-day moving average is $206.23.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.