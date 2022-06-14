Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $22.75

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.75, but opened at $25.00. Belite Bio shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 2,260 shares changing hands.

About Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.