Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $0.75. Bellerophon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 12,571 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLPH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management cut their price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition dropped their price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.15.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

