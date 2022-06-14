Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BLCM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.46. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

