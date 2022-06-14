Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 5 ($0.06) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 98.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.28) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Monday, April 4th.

YCA opened at GBX 347.06 ($4.21) on Tuesday. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 243 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 486.80 ($5.91). The company has a market cap of £635.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 402.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 367.52.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

