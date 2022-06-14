Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 5 ($0.06) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 98.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atalaya Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 399 ($4.84).

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 393.45 ($4.78) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 379 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 400.71. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 265 ($3.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 450 ($5.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £550.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.49.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

