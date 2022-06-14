Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 98.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.22) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.58) to GBX 310 ($3.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

CAML stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £434.79 million and a P/E ratio of 6.68. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 284.50 ($3.45). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 240.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21.

In other news, insider Mike Armitage acquired 16,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £40,066.88 ($48,630.76).

Central Asia Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.