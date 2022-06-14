Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 464.28 ($5.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £440.70 million and a PE ratio of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 481.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 456.10. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 401.91 ($4.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533 ($6.47).
About Kenmare Resources (Get Rating)
