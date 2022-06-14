Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 464.28 ($5.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £440.70 million and a PE ratio of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 481.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 456.10. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 401.91 ($4.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533 ($6.47).

About Kenmare Resources (Get Rating)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

