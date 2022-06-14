Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Supreme (LON:SUP)

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.79) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.99% from the stock’s current price.
LON SUP opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 182.29. The company has a market cap of £149.87 million and a P/E ratio of 13.72. Supreme has a 1 year low of GBX 115.36 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 245 ($2.97).
Supreme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.