Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Supreme (LON:SUP)

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.79) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.99% from the stock’s current price.

LON SUP opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 182.29. The company has a market cap of £149.87 million and a P/E ratio of 13.72. Supreme has a 1 year low of GBX 115.36 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 245 ($2.97).

Supreme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

