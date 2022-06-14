Berenberg Bank Reiterates “GBX 3,300” Price Target for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,300 ($40.05) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WIZZ. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.20) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 5,450 ($66.15) to GBX 2,900 ($35.20) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.20) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,658.33 ($44.40).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 2,081 ($25.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -4.21. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 2,041 ($24.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,478 ($66.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,964.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,541.69.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.