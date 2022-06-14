Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($6.80) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($6.92) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.55) to GBX 550 ($6.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($7.77) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 590.73 ($7.17).

HSBA opened at GBX 514.30 ($6.24) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 513.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 500.13. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.88). The firm has a market cap of £103.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35.

In other HSBC news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($91,212.53).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

