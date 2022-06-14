Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.39

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.39 and traded as low as $10.85. Berkshire Bancorp shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 4,612 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.
About Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Bancorp (BERK)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.