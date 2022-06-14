Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush decreased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

BBY stock opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,522 shares of company stock worth $8,183,822 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $27,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

