Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.30 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.12 billion.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.05. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Best Buy to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.06.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,522 shares of company stock worth $8,183,822. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $99,081,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 207,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 88,295 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,487,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

