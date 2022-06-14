Beyond Air (XAIR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th. Analysts expect Beyond Air to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The company has a market cap of $153.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.39.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,737.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 43,685 shares of company stock valued at $293,447. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Air (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.